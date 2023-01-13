Jennings hires Bret Fuselier as next head football coach

Jennings, LA (KPLC) - Back in November Jennings head football coach Rusty Phelps, who had been coaching the Bulldogs since 1994, and served as the head coach since 1995, announced he would be retiring following the conclusion of the 2022 season. The Bulldogs finished the regular season with a record of 3-7, but did just enough to make the State Playoffs where they beat Plaquemine in the first round, but fell to Leesville at Jerry Simmons Stadium in the second round, and with it Rusty Phelps’ illustrious career came to an end, and the Bulldogs’ search for their next head football coach began.

Well on Wednesday, January 11th, that head coaching search came to an end with the announcement that longtime Kinder head coach Bret Fuselier would be trading in his Yellow Jacket black and yellow for some Bulldog maroon.

“Man I’ll tell you what it was the hardest decision of my career, Kinder’s a great place, great community, great school, the kids were great, you know we had a nice run over there, did some really good things, but you know Jennings, I see it as a challenge, you know to come, and they have a rich history, a rich tradition, I’m looking to build on that and yeah we’re looking to put more trophies in the trophy case over here” said Fuselier on his decision to leave Kinder for Jennings.

Fuselier led the Yellow Jackets to an impressive 91-41 record in 10 years at the helm, appeared in the Prep Classic Championship four times, resulting in two State Titles, and two Runner-Ups, was named the 2013 Louisiana Class 2A Coach of the Year, and is a three-time Southwest Louisiana Coach of the Year. That being said, Fuselier brings a pretty prestigious resume with him from Kinder to Jennings, but he will also be filling the shoes left behind by another legend, Rusty Phelps.

“Yeah man, Coach Phelps he’s a legend over here in Jennings and rightfully so, the guy has won 220 ball games or whatever in his life so, that’s a heck of a career and I know the people of Jennings will always be thankful for Coach Phelps and I’m coming in here and it’s a new challenge for me, and it’s a new day here in Jennings, and we’re going to try and be the best Jennings high football team that we can be” said Fuselier about replacing Rusty Phelps.

Fuselier can’t wait to get started, and to hopefully pick up right where the Bulldogs left off in 2022 “Man I’ll tell you what, I can’t wait for that first night inside Jerry Simmons Stadium, it’s going to be special, it’s going to be electric.”

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.