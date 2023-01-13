FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Light freeze tonight; sunny and pleasant Saturday ahead

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Temperatures drop quickly after sunset thanks to clear skies and lighter breezes. Those gustier winds we began to see yesterday have already lightened up, so that means once the sun sets, temperatures will drop like a rock back through the 40s and 30s overnight.

Lows tonight (KPLC)

A light freeze for all areas north of I-10 is likely overnight, with lows between 30 and 32 for a few hours overnight. This will not be cold enough to cause any frozen pipes, but make sure your pets have a warm place to sleep tonight and cover any plants that will be affected by freezing temperatures. Even as far south as Lake Charles and the I-10 corridor lows will be between 33 and 34, so a widespread frost is likely.

Remember the 3 P's of cold tonight (KPLC)

Saturday will bring some pleasant weather by afternoon with light winds and highs in the upper 50s. We won’t be repeating the freezing conditions though for Sunday morning, as winds turn southerly on Saturday, lows will be chilly but not below freezing, averaging 35 to 40 overnight.

Lake Charles Weekend Forecast (KPLC)

This warmer weather will bring rain chances back in play for Monday, with off and on scattered showers likely throughout the day. If you have any outdoor plans for MLK Day, those will likely be impacted by rain at some point, so you may want to be thinking about an indoor alternative to those events.

10 Day Rain Chances (KPLC)

We’ll see a break in the rain for Tuesday as we gear up for a stronger storm system to arrive Wednesday in the form of a cold front. This front will bring a threat of some heavier rain and thunderstorms beginning Wednesday afternoon and evening. Once the front moves through, we clear out quickly on Thursday and see a bit of a cooldown again by the following weekend.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.