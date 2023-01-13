50/50 Thursdays
DA drops charges against nurse practitioner

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 3:45 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - After reviewing the case, the Calcasieu District Attorney’s Office has dismissed charges against a nurse practitioner who was accused of raping a victim during an office visit.

Brennan Bergeron, 29, of Iowa, was arrested in October 2022 by the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

James McGee, with the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office, said that while there was probable cause for an arrest in October, authorities received additional evidence and decided to drop the charges.

“We do not feel the evidence supports a case that we can prove beyond a reasonable doubt,” McGee said.

“My client and his family are relieved this nightmare is over and greatly appreciate the timely and thorough review and rejection of the case by the prosecutor’s office,” Adam Johnson, Bergeron’s attorney, said in a statement. “We recognize doing so took backbone. And that kind of integrity, wisdom, and discernment, is not lost on us. To be clear, my client was innocent from the start and that has never changed.”

