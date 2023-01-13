Barbe takes on Merryville at the Burton Complex

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Thursday night the Barbe Buccaneers faced off against the Merryville Panthers, and it was a very impressive night from Barbe Forward Ethan Marque as he scored a team high 18 points in the game.

Early in the 1st quarter the Panthers kept the game close as Ja’varri Samuels hit a buzzer beater to make it 14-10 Barbe at the end of the quarter.

In the second quarter Barbe began to separate themselves as Eric Jones hit a couple key buckets to put the Buccaneers up 31-18 at the end of the first half.

In the third quarter Ja’Quise Richmond took over for the Buccaneers as he scored 8 points in just that quarter alone to give Barbe a 48-35 lead when the horn sounded to end the third.

In the forth, Barbe put together a terrific defensive performance as they held the Panthers to just 2 points. Barbe would extend their lead to finish the game off as they won 69-37.

