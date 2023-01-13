50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Barbe takes on Merryville at the Burton Complex

By Justin Margolius
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 10:53 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Thursday night the Barbe Buccaneers faced off against the Merryville Panthers, and it was a very impressive night from Barbe Forward Ethan Marque as he scored a team high 18 points in the game.

Early in the 1st quarter the Panthers kept the game close as Ja’varri Samuels hit a buzzer beater to make it 14-10 Barbe at the end of the quarter.

In the second quarter Barbe began to separate themselves as Eric Jones hit a couple key buckets to put the Buccaneers up 31-18 at the end of the first half.

In the third quarter Ja’Quise Richmond took over for the Buccaneers as he scored 8 points in just that quarter alone to give Barbe a 48-35 lead when the horn sounded to end the third.

In the forth, Barbe put together a terrific defensive performance as they held the Panthers to just 2 points. Barbe would extend their lead to finish the game off as they won 69-37.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watching porn now requires age verification in La. because of new law
“WARNING: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE” Video showing a convenience store worker pouring water on a...
Video shows BR homeless woman doused with water; worker fired, issued misdemeanor summons
Internet Outage
Damaged fiber cables repaired; AT&T services restored in Southwest Louisiana
Tips to keep water pipes from bursting during the cold
Tips to keep water pipes from bursting during the cold

Latest News

sam houston vs sulphur
Sulphur beats Sam Houston in rivalry match up
sam houston vs sulphur
sam houston vs sulphur
merryville @ barbe
merryville vs barbe
Former Kinder head football coach Bret Fuselier hired as next head coach at Jennings.
Jennings hires Bret Fuselier as next head football coach