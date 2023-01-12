50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Truck driver wins $1M lottery jackpot after stopping for a barbecue sandwich

Lottery officials say Tim Allen turned a stop for a sandwich into a million-dollar payday.
Lottery officials say Tim Allen turned a stop for a sandwich into a million-dollar payday.(Virginia Lottery)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 2:25 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (Gray News) - Lottery officials in Virginia say a truck driver’s hankering for a sandwich helped him win a million-dollar jackpot.

The Virginia Lottery reports Tim Allen was wanting a barbecue sandwich and stopped at a Mills Grill & Grocery store in Danville.

According to the lottery, Allen bought two tickets for Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle while at the store.

The purchase turned out to be a million-dollar decision. One of his tickets ended up winning the $1 million top prize.

“I couldn’t believe it,” Allen told Virginia Lottery officials. “It was the first time I’d bought a raffle ticket.”

Officials said Allen’s ticket was one of five top prize winners announced on New Year’s Day.

“It feels great,” Allen shared when collecting his prize. “Pure excitement.”

Officials said Allen is a truck driver who resides in Pittsylvania County. No immediate word was given on what he plans to do with his winnings.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watching porn now requires age verification in La. because of new law
“WARNING: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE” Video showing a convenience store worker pouring water on a...
Video shows BR homeless woman doused with water; worker fired, issued misdemeanor summons
Internet Outage
Damaged fiber cables repaired; AT&T services restored in Southwest Louisiana
Tips to keep water pipes from bursting during the cold
Tips to keep water pipes from bursting during the cold

Latest News

FILE - Proud Boys leader Henry "Enrique" Tarrio wears a hat that says The War Boys during a...
Prosecutor: Proud Boys attacked ‘heart’ of democracy on 1/6
Damage is seen from severe weather in Hale County, Alabama.
LIVE: Tornado damages buildings, uproots trees in Alabama
Sheriff Mike Tregre says Christian Robinson, 25, is being held on a $500,000 bond after he...
Man accused of killing his aunt by standing on her throat, officials say
Fire officials urge broad smoke detector and sprinkler usage
Fire officials urge broad smoke detector and sprinkler usage
Fire officials urge broad smoke detector and sprinkler usage