SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 11, 2023

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 11, 2023.

Christy Lee Robinette, 41, Sulphur: Theft of a motor vehicle under $25,000; battery of a police officer; trespassing.

Phillip Anthony Gilmore, 34, Lake Charles: Vehicle in an unsafe condition; third offense DWI; possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of a felony; escape; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule III drug; possession of marijuana; contraband in a penal institution; resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.

Anastaga Alexis Leger, 22, Lake Charles: Second-degree cruelty to a juvenile.

Lynette Jean Robertson, 51, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule I drug; theft under $1,000; possession of stolen things under $1,000; possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); theft under $1,000.

Ricky James Hebert III, 21, Lake Charles: Second-degree cruelty to a juvenile.

Kelly Ellis, 37, Lake Charles: Fourth offense DWI; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; traffic-control signals; no seat belt; unlawful refusal to submit to chemical tests.

Damon Jamal Fountain, 22, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse with a dangerous weapon.

Tamikka Chantelle Taylor, 44, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); possession of drug paraphernalia; open alcoholic beverage containers; possession of a Schedule I drug.

Djuan Henry Bowser, 42, Lake Charles: Aggravated battery; possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of a felony; contempt of court.

Leonor Elinda Barnett, 27, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Clyde Alfred Duhon, 39, Westlake: Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; bicycle must have reflectors.

