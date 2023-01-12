50/50 Thursdays
Officials say emergency vehicles prioritized during Grand Lake bridge repairs

Grand Lake Pontoon Bridge
Grand Lake Pontoon Bridge(Cameron Parish Police Jury)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 4:37 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Officials say they are working to make sure emergency vehicles have access to Big Lake while repair efforts go on with Grand Lake Pontoon Bridge.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development said it will ensure that emergency vehicles have access across the Black Bayou Pontoon bridge.

Crews are working seven days a week to get the bridge back in operation., transportation officials say. The bridge remains open to marine traffic.

