New system to alert drivers of high-speed chases near them coming to BR area

Technology helps alert drivers of nearby police presence.

Digital Siren is a warning system, much like the alerts we already get to our cellphones for severe weather and missing children.

However, with this alert system, law enforcement can send real-time messages to drivers when they are near an emergency situation.

“It lets the public know in real time that there is an emergency vehicle approaching or high-speed chase nearby or even when an emergency vehicle is stopped ahead,” CEO and founder Tim Morgan explained.

After retiring from law enforcement with over 30 years of service, Morgan jumped into investigating and researching “a better way” of warning the public when the red and blue lights are near you.

“Basically, it projects the sirens from down the road through voices and messages,” Morgan said.

What started out as an app, has now spread to other devices so that anyone can use the program.

“We will be in Waze and Apple Maps,” Morgan added.

He was inspired to create the alert system after a deadly crash happened on his watch in 2008.

“I think every officer can identify that single event that causes them to lose sleep. Mine is a high-speed chase, under my watch, that killed an innocent young man. There are no right answers,” Morgan said.

Right now, the digital alert system is in South Carolina, Georgia, and Alabama but could be making its way to the capitol city soon.

“We just signed an agreement with the National Law Enforcement Foundation. We are targeting the Baton Rouge area for a pilot program,” Morgan explained.

