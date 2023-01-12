50/50 Thursdays
NASA finds Earth-sized planet found in habitable zone

NASA discovers a planet system with an Earth-sized exoplanet that could hold the potential for life. (Credit: NASA via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 7:32 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
(CNN) - Move over Mars!

NASA is touting a new discovery that is potentially habitable for life.

The space agency is calling the exoplanet TOI 700 e.

A NASA mission spotted the Earth-sized planet about 100 light years away.

A habitable zone is an area that is just the right distance from a star where water can exist on a planet’s surface and the conditions are neither too hot nor too cold for life.

According to scientists, the potential for water also suggests the potential for life on that planet.

Researchers say this system is one of the few with multiple, small, habitable-zone planets that they have confirmed exist.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

