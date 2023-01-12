Local appliance retailer says proper ventilation should be used with gas stoves

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - People who cook on gas stoves, often love them.

A recent study found that 13% of childhood asthma cases can be attributed to gas stove usage. The study said gas stoves emit significant levels of nitrogen oxide and carbon monoxide, which can be harmful without proper ventilation.

“Plenty of houses in the area do not have proper ventilation and in a lot of new homes that are being built now, they don’t exhaust the hood,” said Larry Wright, owner of C & C Appliances. “They use what’s called a recirculating hood and, in that instance, it doesn’t get rid of any of the carbon monoxide.”

Despite the health effects, a post about the possible ban received pushback from the community - some even took to Facebook to show they are not in favor of a ban.

Wright, who often deals with gas stoves, believes this ban is far from becoming a reality, but if it does there are options you can take.

“I would probably move towards induction which is a type of electric range that gives you a lot of the same features and capabilities of a gas stove,” Wright said.

Wright explains that if this ban were to be put into place it would likely have an impact on his business and customers.

“It would be a big change if they did do it for sure I would imagine we would see a lot more innovation with electric stoves than what we have in the last few years just because that’d be the focus and that’d be all we have and so it would probably drive electric stoves to get a lot better,” Wright said.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission mentioned that other options besides a ban include setting standards on appliance emissions.

