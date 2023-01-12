50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Lake Charles attorney Hunter Lundy joins race for governor

Lake Charles attorney Hunter Lundy joins race for governor
Lake Charles attorney Hunter Lundy joins race for governor(https://www.lundyforlouisiana.com/)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 4:59 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Hunter Lundy, 68, a Lake Charles small-business owner and attorney, is announcing his candidacy for governor of Louisiana.

A spokesperson for Lundy’s campaign issued the announcement and says he will be running as an independent.

Lundy issued a statement with the announcement saying, “Our government doesn’t trust us to know what we need. But we do...I have nothing in this politics game but a servant’s heart, and a stubborn desire to talk about things that should be done. I’ll say things that should be said. And that’s what I’ll do.”

This will not be the first time Lundy has run for political office. He previously ran for the U.S. House of Representatives in 1996 as a Democrat, losing in the runoff election to Congressman Chris John.

There has been speculation that Lundy would run for the state’s top job since forming an exploratory committee last year when he began traveling the state to hear the concerns of voters.

Currently also in the race are Attorney General Jeff Landry and State Treasurer John Schroeder, both running as republicans.

Voters will head to the polls to choose Louisiana’s next governor in the fall of 2023.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watching porn now requires age verification in La. because of new law
“WARNING: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE” Video showing a convenience store worker pouring water on a...
Video shows BR homeless woman doused with water; worker fired, issued misdemeanor summons
Internet Outage
Damaged fiber cables repaired; AT&T services restored in Southwest Louisiana
Tips to keep water pipes from bursting during the cold
Tips to keep water pipes from bursting during the cold

Latest News

KPLC First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A cold front this morning brings some rain, with much cooler air behind it
DCFS launches hotline for people to report juvenile sex trafficking
Nearly 1,000 people fell victim to human trafficking in Louisiana last year
Local human trafficking survivor shares story, raises awareness of growing problem
Nearly 1,000 people fell victim to human trafficking in Louisiana last year
National Human Trafficking Awareness Day