Lake Charles attorney Hunter Lundy joins race for governor

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Hunter Lundy, 68, a Lake Charles small-business owner and attorney, is announcing his candidacy for governor of Louisiana.

A spokesperson for Lundy’s campaign issued the announcement and says he will be running as an independent.

Lundy issued a statement with the announcement saying, “Our government doesn’t trust us to know what we need. But we do...I have nothing in this politics game but a servant’s heart, and a stubborn desire to talk about things that should be done. I’ll say things that should be said. And that’s what I’ll do.”

This will not be the first time Lundy has run for political office. He previously ran for the U.S. House of Representatives in 1996 as a Democrat, losing in the runoff election to Congressman Chris John.

There has been speculation that Lundy would run for the state’s top job since forming an exploratory committee last year when he began traveling the state to hear the concerns of voters.

Currently also in the race are Attorney General Jeff Landry and State Treasurer John Schroeder, both running as republicans.

Voters will head to the polls to choose Louisiana’s next governor in the fall of 2023.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.