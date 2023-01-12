50/50 Thursdays
Help needed finding missing man in Vernon Parish

Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 6:03 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding Justin James, 40, of Leesville.

James was last seen on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, and deputies say they want to verify Justin’s safety and well-being. James was last seen driving a 2010 Cadillac CTS 4-door sedan, pearl in color, bearing LA Plate # 430 CQU.

Ther Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information about James’s whereabouts to call 337-238-1311.

