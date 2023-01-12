Help needed finding missing man in Vernon Parish

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding Justin James, 40, of Leesville.

James was last seen on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, and deputies say they want to verify Justin’s safety and well-being. James was last seen driving a 2010 Cadillac CTS 4-door sedan, pearl in color, bearing LA Plate # 430 CQU.

Ther Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information about James’s whereabouts to call 337-238-1311.

Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office

