FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Breezy and cooler tonight and tomorrow

By Ben Terry
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 3:36 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Now that the cold front has passed through all of Southwest Louisiana, temperatures continue to gradually drop hour-by-hour through the evening and overnight hours, bottoming out in the upper 30s by sunrise Friday. No concerns of a freeze or frost though because it will be too windy for that.

A Wind Advisory remains in effect until Friday evening for northerly wind gusts up to 30 mph at times through tomorrow. This will be enough to blow around loose objects, topple garbage cans, and potentially result in sporadic power outages especially in the more rural areas with a lot of trees nearby.

The good news is that we get sunshine Friday and Saturday despite the cooler weather. Frost is likely Saturday morning, because winds will be much calmer and temperatures are expected to dip into the middle 30s as far south as I-10 Saturday.

We quickly warm up through the day on Sunday as southerly winds return and scattered showers look likely at times Monday. The big weather maker next week will be a Pacific cold front moving through Wednesday night, bringing a threat of some stronger storms as well, but quickly exiting Thursday leaving sunshine in its wake for Thursday and Friday. More showers are possible by the following Saturday.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

