Fire Marshal’s Office officially rules Reeves fires arson

Reeves, LA (KPLC) - The State Fire Marshal’s Office says it has determined two fires at vacant homes in Reeves Monday to be arson.

A person of interest has also been identified, according to Ashley Rodrigue, spokeswoman for the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Both fires occurred on Emma Avenue. Officials said from the start of the investigation that they believed them to be arson before confirming Thursday that they were deemed to have been intentionally set.

The investigation remains active.

