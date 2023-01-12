FEMA announces $7M for Leblanc Middle and McNeese repairs
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 12:53 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - FEMA has announced an additional $7,468,402 in federal grant funding for Hurricane Laura disaster aid, according to U.S. Sen. John Kennedy.
The funds are part of a larger $17.3 million package for disaster relief in Louisiana and have been earmarked for the following recipients:
- $6,102,622 - Calcasieu Parish School Board for repairs to LeBlanc Middle School
- $1,365,780 - Office of Risk Management for repairs to McNeese State University
Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.