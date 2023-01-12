DOTD announces repair plan for damaged Lafayette I-10E overpass

Lafayette, LA (KPLC) - DOTD has announced its plans to repair the I-10 eastbound in Lafayette after an 18-wheeler struck it causing damage to the overpass at I-49.

After extensive planning with our consultant team, we have determined the best course of action to repair the I-10 overpass,” said DOTD Secretary Shawn D. Wilson. “Our optimal goal is safety. With this action plan, not only will we be able to ensure the safety of the traveling public, but we are also able to address the repairs expediently without extended interruption to traffic.”

Officials say the repairs will take place in two phases.

Phase One

The first phase of the project will remove the damaged section.

While the new bridge components are being prepared, existing concrete barriers will be shifted to allow two lanes of traffic to operate on I-10 eastbound. During this time, the following closures will remain in place:

Interstate 10 eastbound overpass auxiliary lane (deceleration/acceleration lane)

Inside lane of Interstate 49 northbound

I-49 northbound exit ramp from I-10 (Exit 103B)

I-10 eastbound on-ramp from I-49 (Exit 1A)

The first phase of work is estimated to take place between January 20 - 22, 2023.

Phase Two

Phase two of the project includes removing the remainder of the bridge components and installing the new girders and bridge deck.

Both phases will require a full closure of I-10 eastbound and I-49 northbound.

The I-10 overpass at I-49 in Lafayette was damaged when it was struck by a truck Tuesday. (Louisiana Department of Transportation)

