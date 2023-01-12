Cowgirls prepare to take on Northwestern State for the second time in a week

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The McNeese Cowgirls are (1-1) so far in the month of January, and this Thursday they have the task of taking on a Northwestern State team they beat just 6 days ago.

In that home game against the Lady Demons, McNeese shot 47% from the field and caused 21 Northwestern State turnovers. Forward Paris Mullins had a career night for the Cowgirls in that game as she posted a 21 point performance in the 71-65 win.

They will need a similar performance too on Thursday as the Lady Demons have been very tough to beat at home. Northwestern State has won all 5 of their games so far at home, and have a (5-2) record inside Prather Coliseum on the season.

Earlier this week we spoke to Head Coach of the Cowgirls Lynn Kennedy about the win at home, and about the challenge of playing the Lady Demons in their house.

“I think for us we when we looked at this game, we didn’t play very well in that first quarter, we were able to turn it around, so we left a lot on the court that game and so for us. Kennedy also added, “We’ve got a lot to get better. It means going into it, having these back to backs so close together it’s familiar now, we’ve played the team, but we’re on the road though and they’ve played well at home this year”.

The Cowgirls come into this week fresh off of a loss to Texas A&M Commerce, but Coach Kennedy made it clear that the team learned a lot from that game stating, " we talked about as a team and I think you know, just coming out of the halftime, everyone felt confident they were ready to go, we did some things that we aren’t used to doing as far as our rotations that we need to correct, but I think just the intensity level needs to go up it”.

Tip-off for the game between McNeese and Northwestern State is set for Thursday at 5:30 pm.

