Cowboys look to sweep Northwestern State for the second year in a row

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The McNeese Cowboys come into the week in a tie for second place in the Southland Conference, and on Thursday they will take on a Northwestern State team they beat 92-77 just under a week ago.

That game was a big swing for the Cowboys season as they had lost 4 of their last 5 games. The Cowboys in the home win were lead by a dominate night from behind the arc as they shot nearly 46% from three on the night. They also had 5 players score 13 or more points on the night, including 20 from Harwin Francois.

It was a complete performance that started out the Cowboys (2-0) in conference play, but Head Coach John Aiken knows it’s going to be a lot harder to get a win at the Prather Coliseum on Thursday.

“We’re playing well, but we’re going into a hornets nest. I mean, they’ll be fired up the way that we played here. They’re going to be excited to play us obviously at their place, and so we have to be really fired up. Obviously the emotion of that night against northwestern played a big part of us playing really well.” Aiken continued saying, “now you got to go to Northwestern, and they’re drawing really good crowds. Crowds are engaged, it’s going to be a completely different feel for just a week apart, you know, and so we’ve got to be able to adapt to playing on the road and play with confidence and confidence we’ve been playing with at home. We’re going to take on the road with us”.

After the win the Cowboys then hosted Texas A&M Commerce at the Legacy Center. Early on in the game it looked like McNeese picked up where they left off asd they jumped out to a 27-12 lead over Commerce in the 1st half, but then A&M clawed back into the game. The Cowboys got out scored 38-35 in the second half, and then ended up losing the game in overtime 82-80.

After losing their 1st conference game of the season, Coach Aiken made it clear that they were going to learn from the mistakes they made in the game saying, " we felt like we kind of let one slip away from us on Saturday and so our guys are are hungry to atone for that. We had a great day of film and skill workouts yesterday. You’re going to have to go out and it’s like a tournament every single night. If you’re trying to stay in the top of the pack”.

The Cowboy’s game against the Northwestern Demons is set to start at 8:00 pm on Thursday.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.