Authorities say man breaks into home when woman opens door

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A man is accused of pushing aside woman to gain entry into her home.

Authorities say the woman heard someone banging on her back door and saw someone running in the back yard of her house on Arabie Road around 3:30 p.m., Wednesday.

Deputies found a man identified as Djuan H. Bowser, 42, Lake Charles lying on the living room floor of the victim’s residence, according to Kayla Vincent, spokeswoman for the Calcasieu Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives attempted to speak with Bowser but were unable to talk to him because he was under the influence of suspected drugs, Vincent said.

Bowser, who is a convicted felon, was arrested and booked into The Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with aggravated burglary and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Judge Tony Fazzio set his bond at $175,000.

