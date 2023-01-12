50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Authorities say man breaks into home when woman opens door

Djuan H. Bowser
Djuan H. Bowser(Calcasieu Parish Sheriff)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 3:30 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A man is accused of pushing aside woman to gain entry into her home.

Authorities say the woman heard someone banging on her back door and saw someone running in the back yard of her house on Arabie Road around 3:30 p.m., Wednesday.

Deputies found a man identified as Djuan H. Bowser, 42, Lake Charles lying on the living room floor of the victim’s residence, according to Kayla Vincent, spokeswoman for the Calcasieu Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives attempted to speak with Bowser but were unable to talk to him because he was under the influence of suspected drugs, Vincent said.

Bowser, who is a convicted felon, was arrested and booked into The Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with aggravated burglary and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Judge Tony Fazzio set his bond at $175,000.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watching porn now requires age verification in La. because of new law
“WARNING: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE” Video showing a convenience store worker pouring water on a...
Video shows BR homeless woman doused with water; worker fired, issued misdemeanor summons
Internet Outage
Damaged fiber cables repaired; AT&T services restored in Southwest Louisiana
Tips to keep water pipes from bursting during the cold
Tips to keep water pipes from bursting during the cold

Latest News

Friday Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Breezy and cooler tonight and tomorrow
FEMA announces additional $7M in Hurricane Laura relief
FEMA announces $7M for Leblanc Middle and McNeese repairs
For many, the Popeye’s viral vine kid will be immortalized in internet comments sections for...
Viral meme kid turned college football player inks deal NIL deal with Popeye’s
Evans residents asked to be on alert for suspect on the run