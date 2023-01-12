50/50 Thursdays
Attempted bank robber caught after leaving phone at bank, police say

Resheca Marshall, 51, is charged with attempted robbery and larceny.(Escambia County Jail)
By WALA Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 11:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA/Gray News) – An attempted bank robber in Florida was arrested after she left her phone at the bank, allowing police to learn her identity, officials said.

According to the Pensacola Police Department, 51-year-old Resheca Marshall entered the bank with a note demanding more than $3,000 before leaving empty handed.

Officers said Marshall left her phone at the bank, which allowed police to locate and arrest her.

Marshall was booked Tuesday into the Escambia County Jail on a $105,000 bond. She is charged with attempted robbery and larceny.

Jail records show Marshall is due in court Feb. 3.

