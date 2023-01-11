50/50 Thursdays
Voters in Ward 6 in Beauregard to decide on alcohol sales in April

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 9:33 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Beauregard, LA (KPLC) - Voters will decide in April whether to allow alcohol sales in Ward 6 in Beauregard.

The police jury on Tuesday discussed the petition made by locals.

The petition will be on the ballot on April 29.

While applying to Ward 6, taxes raised from alcohol sales will benefit the entire parish.

“So I just want everybody to realize that we will be benefiting all of the parish - the rest of the parish,” Police Juror John Stebbins said. “The police jurors are happy to see that revenue go to them, but I want the voters in Ward 6 to know that all that revenue will not come to us. We will only get a portion of it.”

