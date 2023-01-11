Two accused of abuse after 3-year-old child airlifted to hospital

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A man and woman have been arrested for what authorities suspect is a case of child abuse after a 3-year-old had to be airlifted to a hospital for emergency surgery, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Spokeswoman Kayla Vincent says deputies responded to a local hospital around 11 p.m. on Jan. 10, 2023, after receiving a call about a child being treated for multiple serious injuries.

During an investigation into the incident, deputies spoke with and arrested Anastaga A. Leger, 22, and Ricky J. Hebert III, 21, both of Lake Charles.

Both individuals have been booked into the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Center for 2nd-degree cruelty to a juvenile. No bond has been set for either at this time.

Due to the severity of the child’s injuries, they were airlifted to a hospital out of town for emergency surgery. Their status is not known at this time. The victim and another child have now been placed into state custody by the Department of Children & Family Services.

