Texas contractor held accountable for not paying subcontractor at two churches

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -The Calcasieu District Attorney’s office is continuing its pledge of holding contractors accountable if they didn’t do what they were paid for by hurricane victims.

The latest victims: two churches.

The latest settlement reached by the D.A.’s Office involved water damage at Moss Bluff Pentecostal Church and the First Pentecostal Church of Sulphur.

Insurance money was paid to the prime contractor, Roadrunner Restoration of Texas, who didn’t pay the sub-contractor for the work they did.

“Roadrunner never paid National Drying Technologies and ultimately, NPT as we called them, put a lien on the churches both in Sulphur and Moss Bluff,” explains Bobby Holmes, chief of litigation at the D.A.’s Office.

That’s when the churches reached out to the D.A. for help.

“We were able to get warrants for Mr. Ricky Daniel, who is the CEO of Roadrunner Restoration,” Holmes said. “And we were able to bring him to justice and also get restitution and these liens off the churches and get this company paid who had, in fact, done this work.”

And Holmes says the owner of the company still faces criminal charges of residential contractor fraud and misapplication of funds, but that he will likely be treated more leniently now.

“Make our homeowners whole,” Holmes said. “If you can make those people whole that you went out and did the work or did complete the work, for whatever reason, work with them, make them whole; it works out so much better for you.”

Holmes says others who still have not received what they paid for should call law enforcement to investigate and let them decide if a crime may have been committed.

We tried to contact the Rick Daniel of Roadrunner Restoration but have not yet heard back

