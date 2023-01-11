SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 10, 2023

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 10, 2023.

Angela Marie Lewis, 46, Houston, TX: Theft under $5,000; contempt of court (2 charges); failure to stop or yield; vehicle owner must have registration.

Billy Joe Meche Jr., 24, Sulphur: Aggravated assault on a dating partner; battery of a dating partner property damage under $1,000.

Christopher Dale Busby, 33, Lake Charles: Home invasion; battery of the infirm; battery; battery of a police officer; resisting a police officer with force.

Colven Collins Simmons, 38, Vidor, TX: Theft under $25,000; property damage under $50,000 (3 charges); theft under $25,000 (2 charges).

Dalton Tait Still, 25, Lake Charles: Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of synthetic marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Jashon Marquez James, 21, Lake Charles: Attempted armed robbery.

Patrick Godfrey Porche, 67, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; obstruction of justice.

Daniel Leon Johns, 20, Sulphur: Attempted theft of a motor vehicle under $25,000; felony unauthorized use of a movable.

Brandon Gerard Jackson, 47, Lake Charles: Criminal mischief; driving on the right side of the road; possession of alcoholic beverages in a motor vehicle; possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a prescription for a schedule or legend drug.

