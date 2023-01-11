McNeese to Retire John Rudd’s Number 52

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It has been a big two weeks at the Legacy Center which started with renaming the court in honor of McNeese legend, and basketball Hall of Famer Joe Dumars, and now on Saturday when the Cowboys and Cowgirls are set to host Houston Christian, McNeese will honor another legend, this time John Rudd as they will hoist his number 52 into the rafters.

Just over a week after @McNeeseSports/@McNeeseMBB honored Joe Dumars by renaming the court at The Legacy Center in his honor, the Cowboys will honor another McNeese legend, John Rudd, by hoisting his #52 to the rafters.@JohnAiken | @KPLC7Sports pic.twitter.com/PM265jf58m — Matthew Travis (@MatthewJTravis_) January 11, 2023

John Rudd was terrific with the Cowboys as he donned the royal blue and sunflower gold from 1974-78 where he averaged 12.3 points, and 11.6 rebounds as well as helping the Cowboys to two of their six Southland Regular Season titles, in 1975, and 1978, the accolade which Rudd is most proud of as he discussed on Tuesday with the media in the Legacy Center saying “It wasn’t just the playing of ball and the honor, when you look up on that wall and you look at the Southland Conference Championships, yeah I’ve got, I was in two of them, and I should’ve been in four of them, we played team ball, we won as a team, we lost as a team, it wasn’t about individual stats, it was all about you know, at the end of the day what did we accomplish”

Rudd talked extensively on Tuesday about how important it was to be a part of a team, however, Rudd was pretty accomplished individually as well. 45 years after he wore “McNeese” across his chest for the last time, Rudd is still the only player in Southland Conference history to win the rebounding title three times, which is all part of the reason he is receiving the honor that just five other players in McNeese men’s basketball history have received; having his number retired.

“I mean it’s an honor first of all, it kind of proves to you that all of the work that you put in over the years when you were here and what you’ve done for this school, and what this school has done for me, both in this community and, I graduated from this school, my wife graduated from this school, both my kids graduated from this school, and I’m proud of that, I’m proud of what this school has provided for me, and my family.”

The women’s game vs. Houston Christian is set to tip-off on Saturday, January 14th at 1:00, and the men will take on the Huskies at 3:30 with the ceremony honoring Rudd set to take place before the men’s game.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.