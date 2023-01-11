Man wanted in Oakdale shooting arrested

Oakdale, LA (KPLC) - A man wanted for attempted second-degree murder in Oakdale has been arrested.

Jamar DeAndre Bush, 32, is a suspect in a shooting in the 500 block of E. Jackson Street Sunday evening.

Authorities say Bush was in an altercation with another person, when he fired three rounds, striking the other person once in the flank area.

Bush faces one count of attempted second-degree murder.

