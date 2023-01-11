50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Man wanted in Oakdale shooting arrested

Jamar DeAndre Bush, 32, is a suspect in a shooting in the 500 block of E. Jackson Street Sunday...
Jamar DeAndre Bush, 32, is a suspect in a shooting in the 500 block of E. Jackson Street Sunday evening. Authorities say Bush was in an altercation with another person, when he fired three rounds, striking the other person once in the flank area. Bush faces one count of attempted second-degree murder.(Oakdale Police Department)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 3:20 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Oakdale, LA (KPLC) - A man wanted for attempted second-degree murder in Oakdale has been arrested.

Jamar DeAndre Bush, 32, is a suspect in a shooting in the 500 block of E. Jackson Street Sunday evening.

Authorities say Bush was in an altercation with another person, when he fired three rounds, striking the other person once in the flank area.

Bush faces one count of attempted second-degree murder.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watching porn now requires age verification in La. because of new law
“WARNING: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE” Video showing a convenience store worker pouring water on a...
Video shows BR homeless woman doused with water; worker fired, issued misdemeanor summons
Internet Outage
Damaged fiber cables repaired; AT&T services restored in Southwest Louisiana
Tips to keep water pipes from bursting during the cold
Tips to keep water pipes from bursting during the cold

Latest News

414 S. Main Street, Jennings, LA
House fire on S. Main Street in Jennings
About 5,800 south Lake Charles residents were without power around 2 p.m. Wednesday.
Power restored to 5,800 in south Lake Charles
Four people have been released from the hospital
Update: Carbon Monoxide leak at Louisiana Pigment
The U.S. Air Force Academy, where Hunter Brown, 21, was a football player, announced his death
Hunter Brown, former Barbe football player, passes away