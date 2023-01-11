Man wanted in connection with shooting in Oakdale

Oakdale, LA (KPLC) - Jamar DeAndre Bush, 32, is wanted in connection with a shooting on E. Jackson Street Sunday.

The Oakdale Police Department received a call about a male victim being shot in the 500 block of East Jackson Street around 10:41 p.m. on Jan. 8, 2023, according to Police Chief Chad Doyle.

Doyle said Bush was in an altercation with the victim, when he fired three rounds, hitting him once in the flank area. Bush left the scene before officers arrived.

Bush is wanted on one count of attempted second-degree murder. Authorities say he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Doyle asked anyone knowing Bush’s whereabouts to contact the Oakdale Police Department at (318) 335-0290.

The victim was transported to an Alexandria hospital for emergency medical treatment. He is in critical but stable condition at this time.

