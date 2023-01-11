Louisiana juveniles accused of leading Texas police on pursuit

(KPLC) - Texas authorities say two Louisiana juveniles led police on a chase in a stolen vehicle earlier this week.

The driver was a 16-year-old and the passenger was a 12-year-old, both from the Baton Rouge area.

Chambers County Sheriff Brian Hawthorne said the chase began after a call came in about a stolen vehicle at a McDonalds in Winnie around 8:23 p.m. on Jan. 7, 2023.

A Sheriff’s Office deputy located the stolen vehicle heading westbound towards Houston on Interstate 10 and attempted to conduct a traffic stop, Hawthorne said. The vehicle fled before entering the city of Mont Belvieu. The juveniles abruptly stopped the vehicle and ran before being apprehended without incident.

The fast response and quick thinking of the Sheriff’s Deputies and Troopers and Mont Belvieu Police Department helped solve this crime quickly.

SUSPECTS APPREHENDED FOLLOWING PURSUIT

Sheriff Brian Hawthorne reports on January 7, 2023 at approximately 8:23 pm, Chambers County Sheriff's Office 911 received a call in reference to a vehicle that had just been stolen at the McDonalds in Winnie. The victim advised she went inside to get a door dash order and two suspects got into her vehicle and fled westbound on Interstate 10 towards Houston.

A Sheriff’s Office Deputy positioned himself on Interstate 10 and was able to locate the stolen vehicle where he then attempted to conduct a traffic stop. The vehicle fled from the pursuing unit before entering the City of Mont Belvieu. Following the pursuit, two individuals abruptly stopped the vehicle and fled on foot, but were no match for the speed of our Deputies and Troopers. Both suspects were apprehended without incident.

The ensuing investigation revealed the driver to be a 16 year old juvenile and the passenger a 12 year old juvenile, both from Louisiana. Following the pursuit, the stolen vehicle was returned to the rightful owner.

I sincerely appreciate dedication of all our law enforcement personnel who put themselves in danger in the service of our citizens.", Said Sheriff Hawthorne.

