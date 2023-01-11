Lake Charles officials finalize pay matrix for firefighters at special meeting

By Jade Moreau
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 9:35 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - After several meetings between the city and firefighters, council appearances and even a protest, city officials finally have a pay plan for the fire department.

After a final discussion Tuesday, city officials are addressing their concerns by implementing a pay matrix.

Starting this month, all fire suppression employees will see a pay increase.

“Our entry-level firefighters will be about $900 a year, and so that is a good increase for them,” Emily McDaniel, the city’s director of finance, said in a previous interview. “Another class that is impacted is our captains, and they will be making on average $5,000 or more a year. Each range will vary depending on how long they’ve been in service.”

According to the pay plan, after the $6,000 supplemental pay, first-year firefighters make about $40,000 before overtime.

In addition to a 3% increase this year, there will be a 2% increase in 2025, rescinding a previous ordinance enacted before the matrix last year.

“The 2024 increase was taken out to account for the increase firemen will receive for being on the matrix, because there will be a pay increase with the matrix along with the 3% increase across the board that will be implemented,” McDaniel said.

The local fire union said they are discussing the matter with their legal team.

