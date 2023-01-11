50/50 Thursdays
Jennings resident facing 8 counts of animal cruelty

60-year-old Ivory Simon facing 8 counts of Aggravated Animal Cruelty
60-year-old Ivory Simon facing 8 counts of Aggravated Animal Cruelty
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 11:26 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Jennings man is facing several counts of Aggravated Animal Cruelty in Jeff Davis Parish. Deputies say on December 29, 2022, they received a complaint of animal cruelty at 3304 N. Frontage Road Lot 17a. They executed a search warrant where deputies found an adult female dog and 7 puppies. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the dogs were taken to the Pet Emergency Clinic in Lake Charles and were found to be in poor health; one of the puppies later died.

On January 2, 2022, a warrant was issued for 60-year-old Ivory Simon on 8 counts of Aggravated Animal Cruelty. Simon turned himself into the Sheriff’s Office on January 11th and was released on a $2500 bond.

60-year-old Ivory Simon facing 8 counts of Aggravated Animal Cruelty
60-year-old Ivory Simon facing 8 counts of Aggravated Animal Cruelty(Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office)
Ivory Simon, 60
Ivory Simon, 60(Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office)

