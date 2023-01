Jennings, LA (KPLC) - Firefighters are currently working a house fire on S. Main Street in Jennings.

Smoke can be seen near the water tower on the Jennings SkyCam.

Police Chief Danny Semmes says the fire is in the 1400 block of S. Main Street.

No injuries have been reported, he says.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.