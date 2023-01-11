50/50 Thursdays
Former La. Sen. Karen Carter Peterson sentenced to 22 months for wire fraud connected to gambling addiction

Karen Carter Peterson, D-New Orleans, speaks as Sen. Beth Mizell, left, R-Franklinton, listens...
Karen Carter Peterson, D-New Orleans, speaks as Sen. Beth Mizell, left, R-Franklinton, listens in the Senate Chambers during a veto session in Baton Rouge, La., Tuesday, July 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)(Gerald Herbert | AP)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 6:54 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Former State Sen. Karen Carter Peterson was sentenced to nearly two years in prison on a federal wire fraud charge Wednesday (Jan. 11).

Peterson was disbarred after she plead guilty to the charge back in August.

U.S. District Judge Sarah Vance sentenced the former state lawmaker to 22 months in prison.

The charges against Peterson came from a federal probe in which she was accused of using campaign funds to fuel her gambling addiction.

In an emotional day at court, Peterson wiped tears from her eyes as she sought mercy from Judge Vance, saying she failed her constituents and God with her dishonesty.

“I failed my constituents, family, friends and the public who trusted me,” Peterson said. “I am an imperfect child of God.”

