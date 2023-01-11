Former La. Sen. Karen Carter Peterson sentenced to 22 months for wire fraud connected to gambling addiction

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Former State Sen. Karen Carter Peterson was sentenced to nearly two years in prison on a federal wire fraud charge Wednesday (Jan. 11).

Peterson was disbarred after she plead guilty to the charge back in August.

U.S. District Judge Sarah Vance sentenced the former state lawmaker to 22 months in prison.

BREAKING: Judge sentences former state Sen. Karen Carter Peterson to 22 months in prison for wire fraud.#fox8nola — Sabrina Wilson (@Sabrinafox8news) January 11, 2023

The charges against Peterson came from a federal probe in which she was accused of using campaign funds to fuel her gambling addiction.

In an emotional day at court, Peterson wiped tears from her eyes as she sought mercy from Judge Vance, saying she failed her constituents and God with her dishonesty.

“I failed my constituents, family, friends and the public who trusted me,” Peterson said. “I am an imperfect child of God.”

Former La. Sen. #KarenCarterPeterson wipes away tears as her attorneys talk about her gambling addiction and seek mercy from the judge who will sentence KCP for her guilty plea to wire fraud. Atty Harry Rosenberg: “Confinement will only deteriorate her condition.”#fox8nola — Sabrina Wilson (@Sabrinafox8news) January 11, 2023

Former Sen. Karen Carter Peterson’s attorney Harry Rosenberg tells the judge KCP has no criminal history, has admitted guilt and surrendered her law license and has made full restitution to the Democratic Party . Rosenberg is a former U.S. attorney. #Fox8nola — Sabrina Wilson (@Sabrinafox8news) January 11, 2023

