Five brought to hospital after carbon monoxide leak at Louisiana Pigment

Louisiana Pigment
Louisiana Pigment
By Johnathan Manning
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 10:10 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - Several people were brought to the hospital after a carbon monoxide leak at Louisiana Pigment Tuesday night, local officials have confirmed.

Dick Gremillion, head of Calcasieu OEP, said there is no offsite impact.

Gremillion said the leak occurred in a pipe.

Five people were transported to hospitals, according to emergency responders. There is no word on their condition.

KPLC is working to gather more information.

