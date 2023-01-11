Five brought to hospital after carbon monoxide leak at Louisiana Pigment

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - Several people were brought to the hospital after a carbon monoxide leak at Louisiana Pigment Tuesday night, local officials have confirmed.

Dick Gremillion, head of Calcasieu OEP, said there is no offsite impact.

Gremillion said the leak occurred in a pipe.

Five people were transported to hospitals, according to emergency responders. There is no word on their condition.

KPLC is working to gather more information.

