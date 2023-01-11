FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cold front Thursday morning brings some rain, much cooler air behind it

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - We’re about to begin a bit of temperature whiplash over the next several days. This begins with a cold front that moves through Southwest Louisiana during the early morning hours on Thursday. Along the front will come the chance for showers and perhaps a downpour or two, but this does not appear to be a big rain event. What will help with this is the fact that showers look to be broken rather than a solid line, and that the front will be quick to move out.

Showers begin to enter the area during the early morning Thursday. (KPLC)

By the time we begin to head out the door around 7 AM, most of the area will have seen the rain move through with the exception of eastern Allen and Jeff Davis Parishes. Afterwards we’ll see improving conditions through the day with the sun returning, though wind will still be gusty at times behind the front.

The biggest story will be the drop in temperatures. Much colder air rushes into the region, causing widespread low temperatures Thursday night into the upper 30′s to low 40′s. Friday will see high’s stick around 60 degrees close to I-10 with highs in the 50′s even possible further to the north. That night will also be the coldest in a while with widespread 30′s away from the coast and patchy frost possible.

Morning low's in the 30's are possible Friday morning and even likelier Saturday morning. (KPLC)

By Sunday, we begin to warm-up as southerly winds return. Then another front comes close to SW Louisiana on Monday, bringing the chance for some showers and a storm or two as well.

- Max Lagano

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.