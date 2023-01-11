50/50 Thursdays
Widespread flight delays in US after FAA computer outage

Flights across the nation have been affected by a computer system outage.
By MICHELLE CHAPMAN
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 5:25 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Flights are being delayed at multiple locations across the United States after a computer outage at the Federal Aviation Administration.

Just before 7 a.m. Eastern, there were nearly 1,200 delayed flights within, into or out of the United States, according to the flight tracking website FlightAware.

Most delays were concentrated along the East Coast.

The agency said it was working on restoring its Notice to Air Missions System.

“We are performing final validation checks and reloading the system now,” the FAA said. “Operations across the National Airspace System are affected.”

The agency said that some functions are beginning to come back on line, but that “National Airspace System operations remain limited.”

United Airlines said that it had temporarily delayed all domestic flights and would issue an update once it learned more from the FAA.

The Notice to Air Missions System used to be available through a hotline but that was phased out with the internet. The alerts span from mundane information about construction at airports to urgent flight restrictions or broken equipment.

There is a potential for widespread disruption because of the outage. All aircraft are required to route through the system, including commercial and military flights.

The agency said that it would provide frequent updates as it made progress.

_______

AP White House Correspondent Zeke Miller contributed to this report from Washington, D.C.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press, Inc. All rights reserved.

