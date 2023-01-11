Elton High and Elementary closed due to water issues

Elton, LA (KPLC) - The Jeff Davis Parish School Board says Elton High School and Elton Elementary will be closed today, Jan. 11, 2023, due to ongoing water issues in the town.

The town’s website advises residents that they are still dealing with the broken water main and that residents may experience water outages throughout the day as they make repairs.

