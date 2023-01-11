50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Elton High and Elementary closed due to water issues

Elton High and Elementary closed due to water issues
Elton High and Elementary closed due to water issues(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 6:02 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Elton, LA (KPLC) - The Jeff Davis Parish School Board says Elton High School and Elton Elementary will be closed today, Jan. 11, 2023, due to ongoing water issues in the town.

The town’s website advises residents that they are still dealing with the broken water main and that residents may experience water outages throughout the day as they make repairs.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watching porn now requires age verification in La. because of new law
“WARNING: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE” Video showing a convenience store worker pouring water on a...
Video shows BR homeless woman doused with water; worker fired, issued misdemeanor summons
Internet Outage
Damaged fiber cables repaired; AT&T services restored in Southwest Louisiana
Tips to keep water pipes from bursting during the cold
Tips to keep water pipes from bursting during the cold

Latest News

SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 10, 2023
Cold front Thursday morning
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dense fog this morning; a warm and breezy Wednesday ahead
Louisiana Pigment
Five brought to hospital after carbon monoxide leak at Louisiana Pigment
Lake Charles city council votes on pay matrix for firefighters.
Lake Charles officials finalize pay matrix for firefighters at special meeting