Burrow wants Paycor rocking, calls for fans to bring playoff energy

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow said he wants the Who Dey faithful to be electric inside Paycor Stadium on Sunday.

Burrow said the atmosphere he saw pregame on Monday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills was nothing like he has ever seen - even when he played in front of 100,000-plus people at LSU.

He wants that same energy to be present Sunday when the Bengals look to start their AFC title defense against the Baltimore Ravens.

Joe Burrow said today the MNF game was the best atmosphere he’s ever played in, even at LSU. "Ever. Ever."



The lights will be back Sunday. pic.twitter.com/oZ4JTl6fuE — FOX19 NOW (@FOX19) January 11, 2023

The playoffs are different from the regular. One loss and everything the Bengals have fought for all season goes away, and Burrow knows that.

“It’s do or die,” Burrow said of the playoffs.

The confident, or in his own words “a little arrogant,” quarterback has not shown that he withers under the pressure of the big moments.

It is those moments when everything is on the line that Burrow feels like he plays his best.

Joe Burrow: “The do or die moments is where I make my best plays.”#Bengals @fox19 — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) January 11, 2023

Burrow and the Bengals run to Super Bowl LVII begins Sunday at 8:15 p.m.

