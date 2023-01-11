50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Burrow wants Paycor rocking, calls for fans to bring playoff energy

A general overall interior view of Paycor Stadium during an NFL football game between the...
A general overall interior view of Paycor Stadium during an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Miami Dolphins, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)(Emilee Chinn | AP)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 2:05 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow said he wants the Who Dey faithful to be electric inside Paycor Stadium on Sunday.

Burrow said the atmosphere he saw pregame on Monday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills was nothing like he has ever seen - even when he played in front of 100,000-plus people at LSU.

He wants that same energy to be present Sunday when the Bengals look to start their AFC title defense against the Baltimore Ravens.

The playoffs are different from the regular. One loss and everything the Bengals have fought for all season goes away, and Burrow knows that.

“It’s do or die,” Burrow said of the playoffs.

The confident, or in his own words “a little arrogant,” quarterback has not shown that he withers under the pressure of the big moments.

It is those moments when everything is on the line that Burrow feels like he plays his best.

Burrow and the Bengals run to Super Bowl LVII begins Sunday at 8:15 p.m.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watching porn now requires age verification in La. because of new law
“WARNING: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE” Video showing a convenience store worker pouring water on a...
Video shows BR homeless woman doused with water; worker fired, issued misdemeanor summons
Internet Outage
Damaged fiber cables repaired; AT&T services restored in Southwest Louisiana
Tips to keep water pipes from bursting during the cold
Tips to keep water pipes from bursting during the cold

Latest News

mcneese at nwst preview
Cowboys look to sweep Northwestern State for the second year in a row
mcneese at nwst preview
cowboys basketball preview nwst
Cowgirls NWST Preview
Cowgirls prepare to take on Northwestern State for the second time in a week
Cowgirls NWST Preview
mcneese womens basketball preview
McNeese retires John Rudd's No. 52.
McNeese retires John Rudd's No. 52