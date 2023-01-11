50/50 Thursdays
Power restored to 5,800 in south Lake Charles

About 5,800 south Lake Charles residents were without power around 2 p.m. Wednesday.
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 2:12 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Power has been restored to 5,800 residents in south Lake Charles.

Power went out around 1:15 p.m. and was restored around 2:20 p.m.

The outage was in areas of Country Club Road, south to Lincoln Road, and from Gulf Highway, west to Big Lake Road.

KPLC has reached out to Entergy for more information about what caused the outage.

