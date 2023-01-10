50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Woman accused of setting mother’s home on fire with her inside, officials say

Fire at Pike County Detention Center
Fire at Pike County Detention Center(MGN)
By WAFB staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 3:51 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. JAMES PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A woman was arrested after she allegedly set her mother’s home on fire with her inside on New Year’s Eve, according to the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Officials said Kierra Moody, 31, of Vacherie, was booked into the St. James Parish Jail on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, on one count of aggravated arson.

The fire she is suspected of committing happened earlier that day, in the early morning hours, in the 21000 block of Judge Becnel Lane, which is near Highway 20.

Officials said the homeowner put the fire out before firefighters arrived.

No one was injured, they confirmed.

Investigators said the fire was started from more than one area and was intentionally set.

Moody was identified as the suspect later that day, they added.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watching porn now requires age verification in La. because of new law
“WARNING: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE” Video showing a convenience store worker pouring water on a...
Video shows BR homeless woman doused with water; worker fired, issued misdemeanor summons
Internet Outage
Damaged fiber cables repaired; AT&T services restored in Southwest Louisiana
Tips to keep water pipes from bursting during the cold
Tips to keep water pipes from bursting during the cold

Latest News

Jamar DeAndre Bush, 32, is wanted in connection with a shooting on E. Jackson Street Sunday.
Man wanted in connection with shooting in Oakdale
Cold front Thursday morning
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dense fog tonight; warm and breezy Wednesday ahead
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Boil advisory issued in Elton
Apartment complex on Highland Road
Deputy wounded, pit bull killed in chaotic shooting at apartment
Two Louisiana juveniles are accused of leading Texas authorities on a chase in a stolen vehicle.
Louisiana juveniles accused of leading Texas police on pursuit