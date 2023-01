Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Two people from New Llano have been arrested on multiple counts of molestation of a juvenile.

Christopher Young and Tasha Renea Young, both 36, were arrested on four counts apiece of indecent behavior with a juvenile and four counts apiece of molestation of a juvenile.

Bond has not been set for either.

