SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 9, 2023

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 9, 2023.

Anna Alicia Marie Robinson, 32, Lake Charles: Aggravated domestic abuse with child endangerment.

Kelly Ellis, 37, Lake Charles: Trespassing.

Emmanuel Joseph Robert, 33, Euince: Instate detainer; contempt of court (2 charges); production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug.

Ayawna Jatyjane Mercedez Nic Breaux, 19, Lake Charles: Battery of a dating partner; theft under $5,000.

Mitchell Luke Watson, 34, Lake Charles: Resisting a police officer with force or violence; battery of a police officer; first offense DWI.

Aaron Paul Fuselier, 45, Sulphur: Domestic abuse.

Kiynen Davon Chieves, 20, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug (2 charges); production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule IV drug (2 charges); possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of felonies (5 charges); illegal carrying of weapons in the presence of a Schedule drug (4 charges).

Kenneth Djuan Bryant, 19, Houston, TX: Out of state detainer; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug (2 charges); production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule IV drug (2 charges); illegal carrying of weapons in the presence of a Schedule drug (4 charges).

Samuel Fitzgerald Epolite, 54, Lake Charles: Home invasion; aggravated second-degree battery; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.