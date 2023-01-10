Sulphur council extends temporary ordinance for homeowners repairing hurricane-damaged properties

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Sulphur City Council acted on several residents at Monday’s council meeting, allowing the homeowners to continue living in recreational vehicles while they repair their homes damaged in the 2020 storms.

“Our home was impacted majorly,” Billy Bertrand said. “Our roof pretty much came off and flooded the inside of the house.”

Billy Bertrand and his family have called a travel trailer their home for more than two years. Like many, Bertrand said he’s had a fair share of setbacks when trying to rebuild, like losing tens of thousands of dollars to a shoddy contactor.

“We are starting over again,” Bertrand said. “Hopefully, the new year helps us out by finding some good and honest contractors. I think we found a few. We’re just stuck trying to get the funds situated.”

The Bertrands are one of the several families given extensions by Sulphur City Council to continue living in a recreational vehicle, motor home or mobile home while repairs are made to their home.

Mayor Mike Danahay explained to 7News in a previous interview, a non-fee permit is given to the resident that lasts up to 6 months and can be extended if there is proof repairs are in fact being made.

“If they can prove they have steps going forward,” Councilmember Joy Abshire said. “We just can’t keep going on, because three years is going to into three and a half and then into four.”

For those who are not in contact with the city regarding the status of their repairs, the council discussed ways to ensure they were aware of their options.

