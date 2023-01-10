50/50 Thursdays
SHERIFF: Teens arrested for stolen U-Haul truck; one reported missing from BR & as juvenile escapee

Deputies arrest teens for stolen U-Haul truck, sheriff says.
Deputies arrest teens for stolen U-Haul truck, sheriff says.(file)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 3:28 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
ST. BERNARD PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office said two teenagers were arrested on Monday, Jan. 9, on various charges after fleeing from narcotics agents in a stolen U-Haul truck.

Sheriff James Pohlmann said a 16-year-old boy from Violet, who was reported missing out of Baton Rouge and was an escapee from the Bridge City Center for Youth, was charged with aggravated flight from an officer, resisting an officer, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, aggravated criminal damage, illegal possession of stolen property, driver must be licensed, and on a fugitive escapee warrant.

He also a 15-year-old boy from Meraux was charged with illegal possession of stolen property, resisting an officer, and on a bench warrant out of St. Bernard.

Both teens were booked into the St. Bernard Parish Juvenile Detention Center, the sheriff added.

Pohlmann explained that Special Investigations Division (SID) Narcotics Unit agents on patrol in the Chalmette area around 4 p.m. tried to pull over a U-Haul truck after the driver didn’t use a turn signal. He added the truck had “a wrecked front end and a shredded rear driver side tire.”

According to Pohlmann, the driver, later identified as the 16-year-old, refused to stop but wrecked a short time later. The sheriff said both teens jumped out of the truck and ran off after the crash but they didn’t get far before being caught by the agents.

SBPSO said the investigation revealed the U-Haul truck had been reported stolen out of Orleans Parish and was involved in a hit-and-run crash in St. Tammany Parish.

The investigation is ongoing.

