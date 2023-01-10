50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Repair dates for Hwy 171 Calcasieu River Bridge extended

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The U.S. Coast Guard says it has extended the repair dates for the Hwy 171 Calcasieu River Bridge.

The new expected completion date will be February 15, 2023.

Bridge repairs include restoring structural steel and installing new navigation lighting. A containment system will also be installed under the bridge reducing the vertical clearance by 2 feet.

All vessel traffic are asked to proceed with caution while going under the bridge.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watching porn now requires age verification in La. because of new law
“WARNING: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE” Video showing a convenience store worker pouring water on a...
Video shows BR homeless woman doused with water; worker fired, issued misdemeanor summons
Internet Outage
Damaged fiber cables repaired; AT&T services restored in Southwest Louisiana
Tips to keep water pipes from bursting during the cold
Tips to keep water pipes from bursting during the cold

Latest News

Parties settle suit on hurricane damage to Capital One Building
Parties settle suit on hurricane damage to Capital One Building
Boil advisory lifted (Source: KPLC)
Iowa lifts precautionary boil advisory
SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 9, 2023
McNeese outlines majors with highest enrollment as students return for Spring semester
McNeese outlines majors with highest enrollment as students return for Spring semester