Repair dates for Hwy 171 Calcasieu River Bridge extended

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The U.S. Coast Guard says it has extended the repair dates for the Hwy 171 Calcasieu River Bridge.

The new expected completion date will be February 15, 2023.

Bridge repairs include restoring structural steel and installing new navigation lighting. A containment system will also be installed under the bridge reducing the vertical clearance by 2 feet.

All vessel traffic are asked to proceed with caution while going under the bridge.

