50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Pickering names John Daughtery as next head football coach

(KALB)
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 4:18 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEESVILLE, La. (KALB) - Pickering High School has named John Daughtery as the school’s next head football coach.

Daughtery comes over from Natchitoches Central where he served as an assistant football coach and powerlifting coach for the Chiefs.

Daughtery takes over for Jared Underwood who resigned as Pickering’s football coach back in November after going 0-20 in two seasons with the Red Devils.

With this hire, there are still three schools in Central Louisiana looking for a new head coach in 2023 including Avoyelles, Many and Menard.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watching porn now requires age verification in La. because of new law
“WARNING: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE” Video showing a convenience store worker pouring water on a...
Video shows BR homeless woman doused with water; worker fired, issued misdemeanor summons
Internet Outage
Damaged fiber cables repaired; AT&T services restored in Southwest Louisiana
Tips to keep water pipes from bursting during the cold
Tips to keep water pipes from bursting during the cold

Latest News

Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries
Louisiana deer hunter arrested for contest fraud
Pelicans guard CJ McCollum goes to the basket for two of his 34 points Monday (Jan. 9) during...
McCollum scores 34 as Pelicans trounce Wizards, 132-112
LSU head coach Kim Mulkey
LSU women’s basketball moves into top 5 on latest AP Poll
Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas was placed on injured reserve in early November because of...
Receiver Michael Thomas agrees to restructure Saints contract, ESPN reports