Parties settle suit on hurricane damage to Capital One Building

By Theresa Schmidt
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 6:58 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -There has now been a settlement in the lawsuit between the owners of the Capital One Tower and their insurance company. While we don’t know all the details, we do know how the City of Lake Charles will be protected when it comes to the rebuilding process.

The trial was ready to begin, but instead, it was revealed the two sides had settled. So far, there’s been no disclosure of how much money was given or other terms of the agreement, except concerning the City.

The City got involved in the suit in order to protect its interests, as it feared it could become stuck with a dilapidated building as well as the cost of tearing it down.

A year ago Mayor Nic Hunter said he’d love to see the building stay, but not in ruins.

“I would rather see the Tower torn down than see it stay the way it is today for an extended period of time,” said Hunter.

City officials say, after much negotiation, owner Hertz put $7 million dollars in an escrow account that is being controlled by the City. That money will be available to demolish the structure if Hertz does not repair it or demolish it on their own.

Hertz has two years from the end of November 2022 to make the repairs or demolish the building. Then the $7 million can be used for fines or demolition costs.

Of course, what people really want to know is if a decision has been made on if the building will be repaired or torn down. While some repairs have been made, people in the neighborhood say there’s been no activity lately. And the investment company for the project has estimated repair costs to exceed $130 million.

Hertz has not yet given an update on their plans but City officials say they will continue to be available to Hertz to facilitate rehabilitation or demolition.

