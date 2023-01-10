McNeese outlines majors with highest enrollment as students return for Spring semester

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - McNeese students are returning to class for the Spring semester but what are they planning on studying? These majors not only show what students are most interested in but also what job opportunities are most in-demand.

“Business, Engineering, and Nursing by far, the highest enrollment, biggest interest programs that we have,” Vice President of enrollment, Dr. Toby Osburn said.

According to University statistics, those are the top three majors at McNeese. They’re followed by Health and Human Performance, Psychology, and Biological Sciences. Each with a minimum of eight hundred students enrolling in their programs each semester.

McNeese senior Ariel Harrington is a biological science major with hopes of focusing on a career in cellular biology to cure different diseases. She says although her career choice happens to fall in the top six lucrative careers, it’s not all about the money.

“For me, I wanted to find something I was really interested in. It wasn’t always about the money, I wanted to make sure it was something I liked to do. Cause I knew I would probably be doing it for the rest of my life,” says Harrington.

Dr. Osburn says while the six most popular majors have plenty of demand, students at McNeese also have a lot of flexibility for other degrees that work for them and have great earning potential, “One of our larger academic programs after those top six is Liberal studies, Interdisciplinary studies, and General Studies.”

He says there’s nothing but room and opportunity across various fields that still need graduates who are ready and qualified to take on the work.

“We still need attorneys, we still need people who work in professional education roles in our schools. Those are always going to be high-demand roles and jobs in our communities and throughout our region.”

The University says roughly 6,000 students are expected to enroll at McNeese for the Spring 2023 semester.

