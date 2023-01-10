McCollum scores 34 as Pelicans trounce Wizards, 132-112

WASHINGTON (AP) — C.J. McCollum scored 34 points and Jonas Valanciunas added 27 points and 12 rebounds Monday (Jan. 9) as the Pelicans beat the Wizards, 132-112, to snap a three-game road losing streak.

New Orleans (25-16), which had lost four of five, took the lead early in the second quarter and put the game away when it scored the first 15 points of the fourth quarter to take a 115-88 lead with 8:44 to play.

Washington (17-24) has lost three straight and was missing leading scorer Bradley Beal, who didn’t play for the fifth time in six games with a strained left hamstring.

Kristaps Porzingis led the Wizards with 23 points and 10 rebounds.

Kyle Kuzma scored 19 points before fouling out with 9:03 to play. In the second quarter, he was assessed a technical foul, and when Kuzma was called for his sixth foul, he marched off the court and walked into Washington’s locker room.

New Orleans was without its leading scorer, Zion Williamson, who missed his fourth straight game with a strained right hamstring.

The Pelicans, who fell behind 10-0 in the first two minutes, took a timeout just 1:44 into the game, and quickly caught up thanks to McCollum, who scored 12 straight points in a 2:36 span of the first quarter.

Notes: Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram, who hasn’t played since Nov. 25 due to a bruised left toe, is closer to a return to action but needs more work, according to coach Willie Green. “He hasn’t had a full practice yet. We’re hopeful that sometime on this trip, he can get a full practice in.” ... Herb Jones suffered a bruised lower back in the second quarter and didn’t return. … The Pelicans broke a nine-game losing streak in Washington, where they hadn’t won since 2011. ... Naji Marshall scored 18 points. ... The Pelicans play the Celtics in Boston on Wednesday.

