Louisiana deer hunter arrested for contest fraud

Grant Parish, LA (KPLC) - A Georgetown man has been arrested for several deer hunting violations and contest fraud in Grant Parish, according to officials with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.

Agents cited Farrion Fletcher Jr., 35, on Jan. 3, for taking over the seasonal limit of deer, failing to comply with deer tagging requirements, and hunting contest fraud.

According to LDWF, the agents learned that Fletcher entered a big buck contest with a deer he harvested on Dec. 4, 2022. On Dec. 29, 2022, agents determined that Fletcher harvested the deer on property near Pollock on which he did not have permission to hunt.

Fletcher killed six antlered deer during the 2022-23 season putting him three over the limit of three antlered deer for this area, according to the LDWF.

Agents arrested Fletcher on Jan. 3 and booked him into the Grant Parish Detention Center.

Exceeding the seasonal limit of deer brings a $250 to $500 fine and up to 90 days in jail. Hunting contest fraud brings up to a $3,000 fine and up to one year in jail.

Criminal trespassing carries a $100 to $500 fine and up to 30 days in jail.

Fletcher may also face civil restitution totaling $6,907 for the replacement value of the deer, according to the LDWF. The agents participating in this case are Sgt. James Bruce and Senior Agent Ryan Durand.

