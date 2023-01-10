FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm and humid weather is back for now; tracking a cool front Thursday

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A full-on return to spring temperatures today with highs in the 70s comes along with a big bump up in humidity levels as well. Expect lows tonight to remain much milder, closer to 60, and a return of dense fog late into the evening and overnight hours.

Wednesday will become a bit breezy at times by afternoon as temperatures climb into the middle to upper 70s by afternoon. Rain chances remain minimal until a cool front pushes through early Thursday morning.

This cool front Thursday morning won’t bring more than a few scattered showers as it pushes through Southwest Louisiana, with sunshine back by Thursday afternoon. Behind the front, cooler drier air will filter back in with lows Friday morning back into the lower 40s.

Some middle to upper 30s for lows Saturday morning could bring a frosty start to the weekend with highs by afternoon averaging out to be around 60 both Friday and Saturday.

A big warm-up returns by Monday along with off and on rain chances most of next week.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

